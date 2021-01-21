Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Danny Ings could work for Spurs if Harry Kane is played as a traditional number 10 in the team.

Ings has 18 months left on his contract with Southampton and there are problems between the club and the player when it comes to agreeing on a new deal.

He will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and there are suggestions that Ings could leave the Saints if a new deal is not agreed by then.

Tottenham have been linked with an interest in Ings, but some have suggested that the striker would not want to join Spurs with Harry Kane already in the team.

But O’Hara believes that the signing could work as Kane has more or less morphed into a number 10 under Jose Mourinho this season and Ings could easily play as the number 9 with the England captain behind him.

The former Tottenham star said on talkSPORT: “I think Spurs should try and get him. If he is available, there is talk of him going.

“You play him up front and Harry Kane, in this system, basically is the number 10 and so you can play a 4-2-3-1 and Harry Kane can drop in at number 10.

“I like [Carlos] Vinicius but Danny Ings is way better and if you are talking about Harry Kane playing the way he has been playing in that system with Mourinho and you are talking about a project of two or three seasons with Jose, Danny Ings would be a good signing.

“The only thing I can say about Spurs and where they struggle is that the only player that really gets beyond [the opposition] is [Heung-Min] Son.”

Ings is claimed to be keen to play in the Champions League and Manchester United have been touted as one of his options if he leaves Southampton in the summer.