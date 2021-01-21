Strasbourg have rejected an offer from Torino for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who has also been linked with West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Like many clubs in France, Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg have found themselves in a difficult situation and are facing financial constraints.

Challenged with financial difficulties, Les Coureurs have been tempted to sell some of their key players during the ongoing winter transfer window.

One Strasbourg player who has been attracting significant interest from clubs, including West Ham and Crystal Palace, is 22-year-old midfielder Bellegarde.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Serie A outfit Torino have joined West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race by making an offer for the player.

However, the Italian top flight club saw their proposal to sign Bellegarde on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy turned down by Strasbourg.

Despite their financial difficulties, the Ligue 1 side are determined to keep the Frenchman at the club at least until the end of the season.

Bellegarde has a contract with Strasbourg until the summer of 2023.