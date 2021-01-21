Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa has introduced head-tennis tournaments into the Whites’ training routine at Thorp Arch in a bid to raise spirits at the club.

Bielsa’s side are going through a rough patch of form at the moment, and their 1-0 loss against Brighton at the weekend in the Premier League saw them record their third loss on the trot across all competitions.

The Argentine is known for his demanding but innovative methods on the training pitch and Bamford has given insight into how his boss is investing in raising the spirits at Elland Road.

Bamford revealed that Leeds players have had head-tennis tournaments at Thorp Arch in training in a bid to loosen up and boost the spirits in the Whites camp.

The Leeds hitman is of the view that how the whole team has set a high standard for themselves shows how optimistic they are as a unit, pushing them forward to do better.

Asked what is the attitude like in camp now, Bamford told the Official Leeds United Podcast:” Yes, we were frustrated after the game in the changing room and think everyone was a bit down because we knew that performance was not [good], we were all blaming the pitch and saying how shocking it was.

“But we knew we were not good enough ourselves and to be fair since we have gone back in, it has just been a steady build-up to the next game.

“And Wednesday was actually weird, we had a day of head tennis tournaments, which is like unheard of, in our training.

“So, I think it was trying to boost the spirits a little bit, obviously we had some players playing in the Under-23s the other day.

“But in general, I think everyone is upbeat.

“Look, at the start of the season if someone said you are going to be 12th, with this many points at this stage everyone would be like flipping out, bite the hand off.

“So, I think that we have been kind of harsh on ourselves or it shows that how optimistic we are and how much we believe in ourselves that we should be doing better.”

The Whites will be keen on getting back into the win column when they travel to Tyneside on Tuesday to take on struggling Newcastle United in the top flight.