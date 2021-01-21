West Ham United are close to calling off their pursuit of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri after the Spanish giants rejected their first bid, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old striker recently emerged as one of the targets for West Ham after they sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for a fee of €25m earlier this month.

David Moyes wants to bring in a striker and West Ham made a concrete effort to land the Sevilla forward by tabling a bid for him last weekend.

West Ham’s €30m offer for the striker was rejected by Sevilla this week, and there were suggestions that the Spanish club could consider a second bid, closer to €40m.

It was claimed in Spain that West Ham are working on a new bid, but the Hammers’ pursuit of En-Nesyri is now all but over.

West Ham do not want to pay more money for the Sevilla forward and are not expected to table a second offer for him.

The Hammers do want a striker still and are now considering other options in the market to bolster their squad.

It remains to be seen if Sevilla soften their position in an attempt to lure West Ham back to the negotiating table.