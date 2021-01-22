Martin Odegaard’s future is likely to be clearer ahead of Real Madrid’s group training later this morning, as Arsenal chase his signature, according to The Athletic.

Odegaard is nearing leaving Real Madrid on loan this month after struggling to get minutes in the first half of the season.

Arsenal are one of the clubs who are in talks with Real Madrid over signing him on loan until the end of the season and he is also being chased by Real Sociedad and Ajax.

Real Sociedad were the early favourite to sign the midfielder, but there are suggestions that Arsenal now have the edge in the race to secure a loan deal for Odegaard.

Real Madrid are set to train later this morning and it has been claimed that the player’s future is likely to be sorted out soon.

Odegaard did not train with the squad on Thursday and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of group training today.

Arsenal have presented their case to the player and are hopeful that he will choose them over other options.

The Gunners already have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid in their squad and are keen to add Odegaard to that mix.