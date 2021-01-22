Arsenal are edging closer to signing Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard on loan but the deal is not at a stage for the player to travel to London yet, according to The Athletic.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are prepared to let the Norway international leave on a loan deal this month after the player expressed his desire to secure regular playing time.

Alerted by the player’s availability, Arsenal made an approach to take the midfielder to London earlier this week, while Real Sociedad and Sevilla expressed interest in Spain.

Despite the interest from Spain, the Gunners’ attempts to snap the 22-year-old up on a temporary deal have progressed in the right direction.

However, the deal is not at a stage for Odegaard to travel to London yet.

Arsenal are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over a loan deal for the player but the final details of the transfer are yet to be ironed out.

Mikel Arteta, who is keen to bolster his squad this month, will be hoping that the club can sort out the final details of the deal and land Odegaard soon.

The north London outfit already have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and look set to add Odegaard to the mix.