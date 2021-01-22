Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn into transfer speculation linking Spurs with a move for Southampton hitman Dany Ings.

The Saints are yet to tie down Ings with a new contract at St Mary’s Stadium, with the striker having 18 months left on his current deal.

Ings is set to enter the final year of his contract next summer and Tottenham have been linked with having interest in luring him away to north London.

However, Spurs boss Mourinho has refused to be drawn into transfer speculation linking his team with a move for the Southampton man as he insisted he will not say a word about Ings as he is not his player.

Mourinho went on to stress he is happy with the options he currently has at it his disposal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Harry Kane leading the line along with Son Heung-min while Carlos Vinicius slots in as deputy for the English hitman.

“We are not a team that needs a third striker because our third striker is Sonny”, Mourinho told a press conference.

“We have the best; we are happy with Carlos.

“Ings, I refuse to say any words about him because he is a Southampton player.”

Spurs’ league rivals Manchester United have also been touted as a possible destination for Ings should he part ways with the Saints in the summer.