Arsenal will suit Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is edging closer to joining the Gunners on loan, Norway boss Stale Solbakken has insisted.

The Gunners are set to bolster their options with the addition of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Odegaard on loan until the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have beaten off competition from the likes of Real Sociedad and Sevilla to secure the services of the Norway international.

Although the transfer is yet to be officially confirmed, Norway boss Solbakken feels the Gunners’ style of play will suit the 22-year-old midfielder.

Solbakken went on to point out that Odegaard can operate in different positions in midfield according to the formation Arteta chooses and contribute assists to the team.

“I think the way Arsenal play can fit him very well“, Solbakken told Norwegian tabloid VG.

“They play different formations and a kind of football that should suit him.

“He can also play in different roles in the midfield depending on which formation Arteta chooses.

“He will also get runs in front of him so that he can make assists and be a good team player.“

On his way to Arsenal, Odegaard will be looking to establish himself as a regular in Arteta’s starting eleven for the rest of the campaign.