Liverpool star James Milner has insisted that the Reds cannot feel sorry for themselves and it is up to the players to fight back and get their season back on track.

The reigning champions have not scored a goal in their last four league games and have not won any of their last five games in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday night also ended their 68-game run without a league defeat at Anfield and they are now six points behind league leaders Manchester United.

You’ll Never Walk Alone is more important than ever right now. No good comes from feeling sorry for ourselves and excuses won’t help. It’s on us, all of us,to fight our way back.We’re at our strongest when we are one force- players & supporters, TOGETHER 💪#UnityIsStrength #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IKWurvZSFL — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 22, 2021

The Merseyside giants are facing a crisis but Milner feels it is time he and his team-mates fight back and get their season back on track as no one else can help them to galvanise.

He insisted that Liverpool cannot feel sorry about their form or try to hide behind excuses with the threat of their season falling apart in January.

The Reds star took to Twitter and wrote: “You’ll Never Walk Alone is more important than ever right now.

“No good comes from feeling sorry for ourselves and excuses won’t help. It’s on us, all of us, to fight our way back.

“We’re at our strongest when we are one force – players and supporters, TOGETHER.”

Liverpool will have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.