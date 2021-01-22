Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that the Gers are always trying to improve their squad through long-term planning and by approaching the transfer talent pool looking one or two windows ahead.

The Gers are yet to add any new signings to their squad in the ongoing window having made no less than six new additions to their team last summer.

Rangers have been linked with a host of players with only two weeks left in the current window and Gerrard has provided an insight into how the Ibrox outfit approach the transfer market.

Gerrard revealed that the scouting, recruitment and administrative department are all on the same page when it comes to dipping their toes into the transfer talent pool as the club are keen on getting better through smart investments based on long-term planning, looking one or two windows ahead.

“The recruitment never stops here, we are always trying to improve and get better”, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We are always looking further down the line and looking one or two windows ahead.

“We are all on the same page from Ross [Wilson], the recruitment and scouts.”

The Gers have currently racked up a 20-point lead over second placed Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but Gerrard stressed there is still a long way to go in the league and his team are focused on progressing one game at a time.

“We are focused on Rangers and have a job to do here, there is a long way to go and a lot of points to be played for.

“We are purely focused on the next match and challenge.”

Rangers could also see some stars depart Ibrox in the ongoing window with the likes of Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart and George Edmundson linked with leaving the Scottish giants.