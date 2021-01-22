Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has played down talk of the Toffees being in the race for the Premier League title and is keen for his side to focus on the task at hand.

The Merseyside club are on a good run of form at the moment, winning four of their last five Premier League games and are eight points away from league leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

Everton’s form has sparked talk Ancelotti’s side are one of the dark horses in the title race this season with many believing that they could have a big say at the top of the league table.

However, the Everton manager is quick to temper such talk and stressed that his side are some way away from being a serious contender to even be in the title race this season.

He did insist that Everton’s goal is to qualify for European football and the Italian feels they can do it if his team manage to maintain their current standards.

The Everton manager said in a press conference when asked about being in the title race: “Honestly we don’t have in our mind a title race.

“We have in our mind to fight for the European positions. It depends on us to stay in a good position.

“To talk about the title race is too much for us honestly.”

Everton will be in FA Cup fourth round action on Sunday night when they will host Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park.