Newcastle United shot-stopper Karl Darlow has stressed the entire Magpies camp are taking collective responsibility to get their season back on track and urged his team to be more aggressive on the pitch.

The Magpies are going through a rough run of for at the moment, winless in their last seven Premier League outings, losing five.

Pressure is mounting on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce to find a result and the whole squad have come under increased scrutiny owing to their terrible patch of form.

Magpies shot-stopper Darlow conceded the whole squad are aware that they have not been at their best in recent outings but insisted they are taking collective responsibility to pull themselves out of their slump in form.

The 30-year-old added that the Tyneside giants need to approach every game with more positive mentality and need to be more aggressive in the way they take on opponents as they look to get their season back on track.

Asked about whether he feels there is a sense of collective responsibility at Newcastle, Darlow told NUFC TV: “Yes, of course.

“Yes, we are in it together, we know that.

“We have got to be in it together and we have got to make sure that we pull ourselves out of this together.

“We know that recent performances in recent weeks have not been good enough.

“That being said we know that going forward we need to show a lot more positive attitude on the pitch in terms of playing.

“And we know that mentally we have got to be more aggressive in the way we are playing and the way we come up against teams.”

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is back in the first team fold, having been out of the senior squad since November and could play a part in his team’s upcoming top flight clash away at Aston Villa at the weekend.