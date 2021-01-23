Bayer Leverkusen star Aleksandar Dragovic has lauded Demarai Gray as a very talented player, amidst the Leicester City winger being heavily linked with a move to the BayArena.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen on snapping up the Leicester winger in the ongoing transfer window and have begun talks with the Midlands club over a potential move for the player.

Should a deal materialise, Gray will have familiar company at the BayArena as current Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Dragovic spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Leicester, sharing the dressing room with him.

And the Austrian lauded Gray as a very talented player, acknowledging the pace the winger adds to his team on the flanks.

Dragovic also gave a glowing reference of his ex-team-mate’s character as he revealed that the 24-year-old would not stir up trouble and disrupt a team’s harmony even if he might not be receiving enough game time.

“He is very talented, very fast and can kick the ball well”, Dragovic told German magazine Kicker.

“He is not one who causes trouble if he does not play.”

A €2m transfer fee has been mooted as being the price Leicester are demanding to let Gray move on now.