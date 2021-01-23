Former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel insists the only way he can see Celtic signing Motherwell skipper Declan Gallagher is on a loan deal this month.

Gallagher is out of contract at Fir Park this coming summer, although an automatic extension to his contract will apply if he makes just a handful more appearances for Motherwell this term.

As a potential free agent Gallagher would be an attractive prospect for a number of clubs and the 29-year-old has been linked with Celtic.

Dalziel believes that Celtic would take Gallagher during this month’s transfer window to bolster their options, but does not see the Bhoys viewing him as a long term signing.

“Declan Gallagher, unless I am wrong and I could be, I just do not see the Celtic interest”, the former top flight striker said on Clyde’s Superscoreboard.

“If you were asking me would Celtic take Declan Gallagher from now until the end of the season on loan, yes, they probably would, I think he’d fit the bill.

“Long term I don’t see that happening. I really don’t.”

Celtic have struggled in defence this season with summer signing Shane Duffy flopping in Scottish football.

Gallagher started his career at Celtic and a return to Parkhead would likely tempt the player.