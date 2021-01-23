Former Arsenal striker John Hartson believes the Gunners paid the price for underestimating a solid Southampton side in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The current holders of the FA Cup crashed out of the competition in the fourth round following a defeat to Southampton on the south coast.

An own goal from Arsenal defender Gabriel in the first half was the difference as Southampton won 1-0 and progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

On to the next round. Another very good clean sheet from the team! #wemarchon pic.twitter.com/tfSNRCxB2G — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) January 23, 2021

Hartson felt that Arsenal were trying to be too clever in trying to play some of their squad players in the starting eleven against a good Southampton side.

The former striker insisted that was frustrating to see the north London side taking a chance and underestimating the Saints away from home in the FA Cup.

“Arsenal [are] out”, Hartson took to Twitter and wrote.

“The holders think they can bring subs on with 20/25 minutes to go and will squeeze through.

“Southampton are a good team.

“Arsenal underestimating them is very frustrating.”

Arsenal are the most decorated club in FA Cup history but will not have to focus on the Premier League where they are currently tenth in the standings.