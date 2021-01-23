Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has conceded that he would take a lucky winner against Manchester United on Sunday in order to get the Reds back on track.

Liverpool have failed to score in their last four league games and are without a Premier League win in the last five.

Their only win in the last month came in the FA Cup third round against a young Aston Villa side and the Reds are now in desperate need of a win and more importantly, goals.

Mellor feels Liverpool’s goalscoring woes are down to some poor luck as the players are still getting into good areas and creating chances without putting the ball into the back of the net.

Ahead of facing Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, the former Red admits that he would be happy to see Liverpool score even a lucky winner at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool star said on LFC TV: “Our luck is not with us at the moment.

“We are missing a lot of chances, we are having a lot of efforts on goal, we are getting into good areas, which has to be a big positive, but it is just not falling for us.

“Whether it’s that finish, whether it is the goalkeeper saving it, our luck is not with us at the moment and maybe we need a deflected goal or something to go our way.

“There is no better game to do it against Manchester United.

“To get a lucky winning goal, we would all enjoy it at the moment, a scruffy goal.”

Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the league last weekend.