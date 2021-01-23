Liverpool star and Plymouth Argyle loanee Adam Lewis has explained that scoring his first senior goal against Sunderland came as a shock.

Having joined the Pilgrims on loan last week, Lewis made his full debut for the club in their League One game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

The Liverpool loanee marked the occasion by scoring his first senior goal just eleven minutes into the game and went on to help the visitors come away with a shock 2-1 win.

Expressing his joy after the game, the wing-back explained that scoring his first senior goal against the Black Cats came as a shock to him.

However, the 21-year-old went on to stress the importance of the win at the Stadium of Light, expressing his delight at helping his team to the victory.

“It was a bit of a shock because like you probably already know I don’t score many“, Lewis told iFollow Argyle.

“But the main thing is we come out of here [Stadium of Light] with the three points and that’s all that matters.“

Lewis, who was replaced after the one-hour mark, also revealed that he is easing his way back into playing regularly, having been frozen out during his final months at Amiens, but is raring to go now.

“I haven’t played for two and a half months“, the Liverpool starlet said.

“So just easing my way back into it, but I’m fit, I’m ready, ready for whatever comes in my way.“

Having marked his full debut for Argyle with a goal, Lewis will be looking to add more to his tally between now and the end of the season.