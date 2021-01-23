Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor believes some of the Chelsea players are not trying hard enough for Frank Lampard, but he feels the Blues will not sack their manager yet.

Lampard’s Chelsea side slumped to another defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday night and have now won just two of their last eight games in the Premier League.

Their positive start to the season has been frittered away and Chelsea are now sitting in eighth in the league table.

Agbonlahor feels players should be desperate to play for someone like Lampard, but insists that some of the Chelsea stars do not look like they are interested in putting in a shift for the manager.

He admitted that the Chelsea manager is under pressure, but believes the club will not sack him yet and Lampard will get a few more games to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

“If I am seeing Frank Lampard come to the club, bringing me as a player or as a player who is already there, he is a Premier League legend, I’d be starstruck to play for Frank Lampard, and I’ll be giving my 110 per cent for someone like him after his career and after his start as a manager”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“These players are throwing him under the bus.

“I was watching the game yesterday, no one is working really hard, no one’s trying for him and even the players who came on –[Hakim] Ziyech – doesn’t look like he is interested.

“A lot of these players are throwing Lampard under the bus and I think he is under pressure.

“But two wins, and he is back in the top four.

“As much as he is under pressure, I don’t think Chelsea will pull the plug on him.

“I think they gave him a few more games and see what happens.”

Chelsea have reportedly prepared a shortlist of managers they want to pursue if they decide to part ways with Lampard.