RB Leipzig could be convinced to sell Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Dayot Upamecano this month for the right price, though the player is minded to stay at the club, it has been claimed in France.

The 22-year-old defender is one of the most coveted players in the world and has been linked with a host of top sides across the continent.

Bayern Munich are eyeing signing him when his release clause of €42m becomes active in the summer, while Liverpool, who have been hit with defensive injuries, have also been credited with an interest.

Upamecano has been expected to move on in the summer when his release clause can be triggered, but it has been claimed that RB Leipzig could be convinced to sell now.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig could be persuaded to cash in on the centre-back during the ongoing transfer window if the offer is sufficiently tempting.

However, while RB Leipzig may be ready to accept a big offer, it is suggested the player still views the summer as the right time to move.

With RB Leipzig potentially open to selling Upamecano this month, it remains to be seen if any of his suitors are willing to fork out extra cash to land the highly-rated defender before the transfer window slams shut.