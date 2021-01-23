Leeds United have been boosted in their hopes of landing Julian Draxler as Hertha Berlin, rivals for his signature, could find it hard to meet his salary demands, it has been claimed in Germany.

Draxler is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is expected to depart the French capital on a free transfer.

Leeds wanted him last summer and have rekindled their interest in him as they spy a free transfer bargain, but Hertha Berlin are keen to take Draxler back to Germany.

Hertha Berlin though may not be able to land Draxler as, according to German outlet Fussball.News, they consider the winger’s salary to be a deal-breaker.

The Germany international currently takes home €7.2m per season at PSG, while Hertha Berlin’s top earner, Krzystof Piatek, earns around €4m.

While Draxler is likely to have to take a pay cut to join his next club, Hertha Berlin’s current form may not help their attractiveness as a destination.

They sit just 14th in the Bundesliga and only two points above the relegation playoff spot.

The Germany winger has also been linked with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.