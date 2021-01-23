Former Rangers winger Neil McCann has revealed he has been hard on Ianis Hagi of late because he believes the Romanian is capable of bringing more to the table in games.

Hagi has forced his way back into the Rangers team and was in fine form on Saturday as he helped the Gers to crush Ross County 5-0 and move a step closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

McCann has been critical of Hagi at points this season and was delighted to see how he performed against Ross County at Ibrox.

The former Gers winger insists that Hagi is capable of affecting games through his talent and revealed he has been hard on him due to the high expectations he has.

“I’ve been hard on Ianis Hagi because I expect more from him”, McCann said after the Ross County win on Rangers TV.

“Sometimes if I’m doing an analysis of a game, or assessments, or punditry, I get hard on players who I know can affect the game better than they have maybe done.

“But I think Hagi coming into the Old Firm game was excellent and today I thought he was superb.

“Although he did not affect too many key points of the game from scoring positions, other than [Ryan] Jack’s, I thought his attitude was excellent.”

Hagi has now made a total of 29 appearances for Rangers this season, scoring four goals and providing eleven assists for his team-mates.