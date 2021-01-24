Crystal Palace are still interested in signing Ismaila Sarr from Watford, according to the Sun.

The Eagles are in the market to make additions to their squad and have been linked with a number of options, including Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

Bayer Leverkusen want to snap up Gray, but Crystal Palace have moved into the chase and are looking to take him to Selhurst Park.

He is not the only winger on their radar though and they still want to snap up Sarr from Watford.

Watford have been playing hardball over Sarr’s asking price and their stance scared Liverpool and Manchester United off in the last transfer window.

Palace tried their luck with a £25m offer in October, but it was rejected by Watford.

The winger has made 21 appearances in the Championship for Watford so far this season, scoring five times and providing five assists for his team-mates.

All eyes will be on whether Crystal Palace go in with a fresh offer for Sarr before this month’s transfer window shuts.