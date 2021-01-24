Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has insisted that Manchester United have been lucky to avoid major injury disruptions this season, something which has not been the case for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, and feels things could change in the second half of the campaign.

Contrary to expectations at the start of the season, Manchester United are sitting at the top of the Premier League table half way through the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have defied the odds after a poor start to the campaign and have not tasted defeat since the start of November, winning ten of their last 12 games.

Mellor conceded that he is surprised to see the Red Devils sitting at the summit, especially after the poor start they had in the Premier League.

But he feels they have been lucky to avoid the injury disruptions that have dogged the other teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

The former Red stressed that the story could be vastly different in the second half of the campaign.

Mellor said on LFC TV: “Yes, I think so [it is a surprise to see Manchester United at the top of the table].

“The way they started the season, you are thinking again United will be off it. We finished 30 points ahead of them in the last couple of seasons.

“You have to give them credit, they found consistency and they are right in the mix this season in a very open title race.

“It is [still] a long way to go and we are only half way and you think about all the disruptions we have had, even Manchester City and Leicester City had disruptions.

“United are one of the very few Premier League clubs who haven’t in the first half of the season.

“You just don’t know about that second half of the season.

“I know we are going to Old Trafford for the FA Cup but we have a Premier League game there to look forward to.”

Manchester United and Liverpool will square off in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday.