Fixture: Chelsea vs Luton Town

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge against Luton Town.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is under pressure as his side’s Premier League form has dipped and he will be keen for his men to record a morale-boosting victory today.

The hosts face a side sitting in 13th spot in the Championship standings and who edged out Reading 1-0 to book their trip to Stamford Bridge.

For this afternoon’s game, Lampard has Kepa between the sticks, while Reece James and Emerson Palmieri operate as full-backs. In central defence Kurt Zouma partners Andreas Christensen.

Further up the pitch the Chelsea boss selects Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Hakim Ziyech, while Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic support Tammy Abraham.

If Lampard wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea Team vs Luton Town

Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Mount (c), Gilmour, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic, Abraham

Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud