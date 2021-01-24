Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes the Gers will have something to prove against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard’s side turned in a fine display on Saturday when they blew Ross County away 5-0 at Ibrox to continue their march towards the Scottish Premiership title.

They hold a 23-point lead at the top of the table and have been held to a draw on only three occasions in the league so far.

Hibernian, Rangers’ opponents on Wednesday, recorded a 2-2 draw with the Gers at Easter Road in September and Hateley thinks that will give the visitors something to prove this week.

“We go to Hibs with I think something to prove”, Hateley said after the Ross County game on Rangers TV.

“They took the first points of the season off us with the 2-2 draw so we’ve got something to prove on Wednesday.

“That result will go a long way to getting us there.”

Rangers have not been beaten by Hibernian at Easter Road since 2016 and will start as firm favourites on Wednesday to grab another three points.