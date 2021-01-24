West Brom are holding talks with Crystal Palace in a bid to land Christian Benteke on a short-term deal, according to Sky Sports News.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce wants to boost his side’s attacking options before the transfer window closes and has zeroed in on Selhurst Park for a potential recruit.

Allardyce wants Benteke and West Brom are speaking to Crystal Palace about signing the Belgian on a short-term deal.

However, the financial aspect of the deal could be tough to put in place as it is claimed the two clubs are some way apart on how to share the striker’s wages.

Benteke takes home a substantial pay packet at Crystal Palace.

The hitman has made 13 appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles so far this season and scored twice against West Brom in December.

He is out of contract in the summer, but a short-term switch to West Brom may be an attractive prospect for the Belgian.

Benteke has scored 75 goals in the Premier League over 238 outings in the division.