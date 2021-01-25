Fixture: Wycombe Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers.

Jose Mourinho will be keen to guide Spurs through to the fifth round, but may also have one eye on Thursday’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

Wycombe are struggling in the Championship and sit rock bottom of the division with just three league wins to their name so far, however they crushed Preston North End 4-1 in the last round.

Mourinho has named a strong team to play Wycombe, but continues to be without midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has a hamstring injury.

Between the sticks Mourinho plays Joe Hart, while at the back Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies are full-backs. Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld link up in the centre.

In midfield, Mourinho deploys Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko to dominate the ball, while Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura all support Carlos Vinicius.

The Spurs boss has a host of faces he can turn to on the bench if needed, including Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wycombe Wanderers

Hart, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies (c), Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Bale, Lucas, Vinicius

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane