Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has stressed new investment in the club does not equate to immediately spending on new players following the San Francisco 49ers raising their stake in the Yorkshire giants.

The NFL franchise have raised their stake in the club to 37 per cent, having initially invested an equity share of 10 per cent back in 2018.

With the added investment from the San Francisco 49ers, Leeds have seen their financial backbone being further strengthened, but Radrizzani has hinted that it might not equate to an increased involvement in the transfer market.

The Whites supremo stressed that Leeds being the sixth highest spending club last summer in the Premier League showed their ambition to climb to the next level, while adding the Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been successful in translating the same aspirations on to the pitch with their strong showings.

Radrizzani explained that being responsible custodians of Leeds and exercising a rational approach when it comes to the club’s finances is something the whole administration are committed to.

“We don’t need to think that this means immediately spending on players or something like the fans visualise every time there is an investment in the club”, Radrizzani told LUTV.

“Leeds United have been the sixth biggest spending club in the summer.

“So, we have already shown our ambitions and we are showing on the pitch

“We are in the 12th position in the Premier League in our first season, so we need to continue our project and gradually go year by year.

“We need to be responsible custodians of the club, managing the club and its finance in a smart and wise way.

“So, remember what were the past mistakes that somebody [made that] unfortunately didn’t put this club back in the helm of the Championship for a long time.

“So, I think me and Paraag [Marathe the Leeds vice chairman], we have these in mind very clearly and we want to manage the club, taking some risk and keeping our ambitions as a priority but also to be very rational in what we are doing.”

Leeds are yet to snap up any new players in the ongoing transfer window, despite being linked with a number of potential additions.