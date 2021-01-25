Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that the moments before the Whites’ opening day clash away at Liverpool were the first and only time in his life that he felt happy in achieving a goal as he knew his club’s return to the top flight made a lot of people happy.

It has been Radrizzani’s visionary leadership at the helm of the Yorkshire giants that has facilitated their return back to the Premier League following a 16-year-exile.

And currently Leeds are sitting just outside the top ten, in 12th, firmly keeping a safe distance from the drop zone following 18 games in the league.

Radrizzani revealed that the time he spent in the car while going to watch a 4-3 thriller unfold between Leeds and Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day of the league campaign was probably the only and first time in his career when he was overcome with happiness having reached the goal of taking the Whites back to the top flight.

The 46-year-old added that he saw his humble beginnings from a small village in Italy flash before his eyes as it slowly dawned up on him that he was talking his club to face the Premier League champions and had succeeded in making a lot of people happy.

Asked if he has had the time to sit back and think about what a great achievement leading Leeds back to the top flight has been, Radrizzani told LUTV: “Yes, I think the day I was going to Liverpool for the first Premier League game, by myself in the car.

“It was probably the only and the first moment in my life that I enjoyed an achievement and this joy was probably mainly due to the fact that I could feel how many people I could make happy in my life and this was unbelievable.

“I mean, it was much better that any other projects I have done in my life and there is nothing to do with the link to the business.

“So obviously, I am an entrepreneur and a man managing a business, I needed to go back to look at this in a rational way.

“But in that moment, it was my first time, in the car that I started to think where I started my life and my career from a little village outside of Milan and I was going to play against the Premier League winner with my club.

“So, it was a fantastic feeling.”

Radrizzani has succeeded in securing additional investment in Leeds with NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers increasing their stake in the club and the Italian is determined to utilise the new finances rationally to take the Yorkshire outfit to better heights.