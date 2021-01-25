Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has revealed that it is his dream to one day become the manager of the Ibrox outfit, provided he sees an opportunity in management post retirement from his playing career.

The 36-year-old has played a part in 22 of Rangers’ 25 Scottish Premiership games this season, with boss Steven Gerrard as well as his team-mates banking on his experience and leadership on and off the pitch.

Davis is considering management as a career opportunity once he hangs up his boots, and is eying earning his coaching badges post retirement.

And the Gers veteran revealed that to one day be at the helm of Ibrox is a dream for him, but added that he is yet to make any solid decisions regarding his post-playing career.

However, Davis stressed coaching and management definitely interest him and admitted it would be difficult to see himself not being involved in football in some capacity.

Asked whether he could see himself being the Rangers manager one day, Davis told Rangers TV: “That would be the dream, I think.

“I don’t really know to be honest where I want to go after I finish playing.

“Just putting in the effort, until it is the end of my career, whenever I can at the minute.

“But obviously coaching and management is definitely something that interest me.

“I think once I finish playing, I certainly go and do my coaching badges and then see if that is really an avenue that would excite me, but it would be really difficult to see yourself not being involved in football in some capacity.

“So, I will definitely do my badges and see what opportunities arise from there.”

Davis passed the 300-game mark for Rangers as he clocked up minutes against Motherwell last week in the top flight and only time will tell whether he will one day take over the reins at Ibrox, provided he enters management.