Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has expressed his desire to put his period out behind him and focus on the job in hand on Tuesday against Leeds United, when he will look to make an impact.

The 23-year-old was one of the worst sufferers when the virus hit his club and could only manage to return to action after two months with the game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

His involvement though was not enough to earn his side their first win in ten matches as Aston Villa beat the Magpies 2-0 to push them well within the reach of the relegation zone.

However, now that Steve Bruce’s side prepare to take on Leeds for the second time in the space of a month-and-a-half, Saint-Maximin hopes that he can help his side in any way possible so that they can win the match.

“I am really happy to be back because I love to play football. I missed everything – my partners, football, the feeling before the game – so I am really happy to be back”, Saint-Maximin told his club’s official channel.

“I just have to be careful because I have been two months out with COVID.

“So I have to be careful to take care to come back stronger.

“After two-three weeks you feel – oh when can I come back. So now everything is ok, everything is good.

“I just want to be focused and be ready for my team. because we have a big game tomorrow. and I hope I can help my team as much as possible.”

Newcastle have won just three of their nine home league games so far this season and face a Leeds side yet to draw on the road in the Premier League in nine matches.