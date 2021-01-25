West Ham United will bring forward the permanent signing of Said Benrahma if they land Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes wants to take out-of-favour Lingard to the London Stadium as he bids to reinforce his attacking options for the rest of the season.

The Hammers have approached Manchester United to sign Lingard on loan and the Red Devils are happy for the player to move.

If Lingard is happy to join West Ham then it will have a knock-on effect at the club.

They are due to sign Benrahma from Brentford permanently in the summer, but will bring that deal forward to this month to free up a loan spot for Lingard.

West Ham, who also have defender Craig Dawson taking up a loan spot, signed Benrahma from Brentford in October.

The season-long loan deal contains an obligation for West Ham to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Landing Lingard will mean Benrahma will become a permanent West Ham player earlier than expected.