Ipswich Town youngster Luke Thomas has expressed his eagerness to be involved in a massive game against Sunderland and help the Tractor Boys win it.

After enjoying regular first-team involvement with Barnsley in the Championship during the first half of the season, the 21-year-old was sent out on loan to the League One side earlier this month.

Thomas made his Ipswich debut against Peterborough United at the weekend and is now looking for more when Paul Lambert’s team visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Expressing his eagerness to take part in the game, Thomas said that it was the lure of taking part in such huge matches that brought him to Portman Road.

And now if Thomas gets a chance he would like to bring something to the table and help his side win the game.

“It’s a massive game and I can’t wait to play in games like this”, Thomas told his club’s official site.

“That’s what I came here for and that’s what I strive on.

“Hopefully, I can bring something to the table and help us win the game.

“I think as a footballer, everyone wants to play in these sort of matches.

“I like to have pressure.”

Sunderland returned to winning ways at the weekend, beating Shewsbury Town after a shock loss against Plymouth Argyle, while Ipswich lost at home against Peterborough on Saturday.