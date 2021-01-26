Barcelona’s board are set to make a final decision on the acquisition of Eric Garcia from Manchester City today.

Garcia has rejected the chance to extend his contract with Manchester City beyond the summer and is determined to return to childhood club Barcelona.

The Spain international has reached a verbal agreement to join the Camp Nou outfit and is in line to sign for the Catalans at the end of the season, if not now.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is keen to have Garcia in his squad for the second half of the season but is yet to get the nod from the club’s presidential candidates, who would need to sign off on the expenditure.

However, with Koeman persisting on signing the defender this month, the Barcelona board are set to make a final decision on the matter today.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana’s board members will meet to discuss several matters, including the signature of Garcia, this afternoon.

Barcelona can land the 20-year-old from Manchester City for a deal worth up to €10m this month but have been reluctant to do so due to financial constraints.

Previous meetings between Barcelona’s presidential candidates resulted in a negative response regarding the signature of Garcia this month and it remains to be seen if today’s meeting will lead to a change in stance.