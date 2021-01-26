Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes that though his side defended better from some set pieces in their 2-1 win at Newcastle United, they still need to stop conceding chances from corners.

The Whites returned to winning ways following back-to-back defeats when they held on to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Bielsa’s side scored first but could not hold on to the lead as Miguel Almiron collected a ball from Callum Wilson to equalise in the 57th minute.

However, the visitors took the lead yet again just four minutes later and held on to it to register a 2-1 win and pull 14 points clear of the drop zone.

The visiting boss was pleased with the defending he saw from his team but feels that work will still be needed as they have been guilty of conceding chances from corners.

“There will be a solution to this problem [defending] when we don’t concede chances from corners”, he said at a press conference.

“Difficult for me to say exactly what I think. Though we did defend some set-pieces better, we should have done better with others.

“In the first half where they had some chances from set-pieces, they were always under pressure so we could force them to miss.

“In the second half, there were chances in our box.”

Bielsa also took time to express his satisfaction at seeing his side’s run of losses come to an end quickly.

“It was very important for us to win.

“The majority of teams go on runs similar to those we have had.

“They are longer and more difficult, so the quicker you get out of these runs the better.”

Leeds will now head to the King Power Stadium this weekend where they play an in-form Leicester City side.