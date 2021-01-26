Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to complete the acquisition of Crystal Palace linked winger Demarai Gray from Leicester City this week.

Gray is out of contract at Leicester in the summer and has been the subject of interest from several clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old winger has no place in Brendan Rogers’ plans and has been told that he can leave the King Power Stadium before the end of the window.

Leicester’s league rivals Crystal Palace are keen to secure the services of Gray, but Leverkusen are now pressing the accelerator on a deal.

According to Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga outfit are working on a deal to sign Gray and are pushing to get the transfer across the line this week.

The German top flight club have made a formal bid for the Leicester star and are hopeful of closing the deal for a fee in the region of €3m.

Ligue 1 side Marseille and Portuguese giants Benfica have also been monitoring Gray’s situation at Leicester.

However, with the winter transfer window in its final weak, Bayer Leverkusen are determined to complete the signing of the winger.