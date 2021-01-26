Celtic will look to agree a deal to sign Ben Davies from Preston North End this month if they can thrash out terms with him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish side have pressed the trigger in an attempt to bring Davies to the club and are looking to agree a pre-contractual agreement to kick in when his Preston deal expires in the summer.

Celtic contacted Preston on Tuesday to let them know that they are speaking to the defender.

Preston may be offered the chance to earn a fee for Davies this month though as Celtic will look to buy him if they can agree personal terms.

Celtic are set to bank a big fee from selling Jeremie Frimpong to Bayer Leverkusen and have money to spend.

It is claimed that Preston would want between £2m and £2.5m to let Davies make the move to Celtic Park this month.

The Hoops face competition for Davies though as Championship side Bournemouth are also keen on the centre-back.

Celtic’s talks though are already at an advanced stage and are progressing well.