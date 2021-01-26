Celtic’s interest in Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw is genuine, though no official offer has been tabled by the club, with the Owls still continuing discussions to extend the 19-year-old’s contract, according to the Sheffield Star.

The youngster has been in impressive form for the Owls, playing a key role in their resurgence of late, with his first goal of the season coming against Middlesbrough on 29th December.

Celtic have been alerted to Shaw’s progress and his contractual situation as they look to continue to tempt bright prospects north of the border.

The Owls are well aware of the fact that the youngster has just a few months remaining on his current contract, that expires in the summer, and are trying hard to tie him down with a new one.

However, no agreement has been reached yet.

Celtic are keeping a close eye on Sheffield Wednesday’s attempts to lock Shaw to a new deal and could enter into talks over a pre-contractual deal with the player.

Shaw has made nine appearances in the Championship for the Owls so far this term, scoring once.

The teenager also made two appearances in the EFL Cup this term.