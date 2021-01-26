Bayer Leverkusen will pay Celtic around £11.5m to sign Jeremie Frimpong, according to Clyde 1.

The Manchester City academy graduate has been linked with a move away from Celtic during the ongoing transfer window and is now edging towards an exit.

Frimpong expressed a desire to leave the Hoops this month and the Glasgow giants are set to grant his wish, with Neil Lennon confirming that the player is in talks with a foreign club.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as the club the Netherlands Under-20s international is talking to ahead of a move from Celtic.

The German top flight club are currently in talks with Frimpong and are set to sign him from the Scottish champions for a fee of around £11.5m.

The Bhoys acquired the right-back’s services from Manchester City’s youth set up for less than £500,000 in the summer of 2019.

Celtic are now in line to bank a significant profit for the sale of Frimpong should his transfer to Bayer Leverkusen go through.

With Frimpong heading out, it remains to be seen if Lennon’s side will sign a new right-back before the transfer window slams shut next week.