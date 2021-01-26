Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he is unsure on the exit talk surrounding Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny in the ongoing transfer window and reiterated his team’s current transfer policy.

Both Tosun and Kenny have found it hard to find regular minutes under Ancelotti this term and have been linked with leaving Merseyside in the ongoing transfer window.

Tosun is claimed to be drawing serious interest from Russia and his home country Turkey, while Everton’s Premier League rivals Burnley have emerged as a potential destination for full-back Kenny.

However, Ancelotti revealed that he is unsure of the exit talk over the Everton duo and stressed he is unaware whether both players have been in talks with potential suitors at the moment.

Asked about Tosun and Kenny being linked with leaving the club, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I don’t know if they are talking with other teams.

“Really, I don’t know, they are here and I treat them like our players.

“They are our players and we will see if they are talking with other teams.

“I am not going to ask if they are talking

“Until they talk to me [I won’t know], until now they have not talked to me.”

The Italian also added that his club are not eyeing dipping into the transfer talent pool in the ongoing window, and he is not expecting any departures from his squad.

“There is no news at the moment, no news.

“We are not looking for other players.

“And the players that are here like to stay here.

“So, there are no news at the moment.”

With less than a week left in the winter transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Tosun or Kenny will find themselves playing for another club next month.