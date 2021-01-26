Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that taking the Toffees to the Champions League is a great personal desire and a source of motivation for him and stressed he will have a better idea of how the season could play out after this week with a busy schedule in the Premier League.

The Toffees are currently sitting in sixth, just two points off the top four, having two games in hand over many of their league rivals.

Ancelotti has expressed his desire to lead the Merseyside outfit to a European spot in the league this term and has managed to get his team to a strong position in the table half way through the season.

The Everton boss, who considers the Champions League to be the greatest club competition in the world, revealed that taking Everton to the European stage is a great source of motivation and desire for him.

Asked whether he misses being in the Champions League, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Personally, yes.

“I think the Champions League is the best competition in the world.

“As I said when I arrived here, to take Everton to play games in the Champions League is fantastic motivation for me personally.

“It will be fantastic to play with Everton in the Champions League.

“It is a great great motivation and a great, great desire.”

The Italian is also of the view that he will know a lot more about how Everton’s season will play out after this week with two crucial home games coming against Leicester City and Newcastle United on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, in the top flight.

“When you think about the game against Leicester and you think about the game against Newcastle, it will be important for us to understand where we would like to be in the future

“So, I think it is a really really important game for us to know here we want to be in the future.

“We want to fight for the top four, we want to fight for the top six, it is really important.

“It is not only the game against Leicester but the fact that we are going to play at home the next two games.

“I think that after Saturday, we will know where we are going to be in the future.

“I hope that it will be nice future.”

Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times so far in his coaching career and only time will tell whether he will succeed in his pursuit to take Everton to the European stage next season.