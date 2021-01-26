Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace outfit.

The Hammers sit a lofty seventh in the league standings on 32 points and taking all three points at Palace tonight would move the side above champions Liverpool, who sit in fourth on 34 points.

David Moyes continues to be without Arthur Masuaku, while his West Ham side last won at Selhurst Park in 2016.

Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell slot in as full-backs for tonight’s match.

In central defence, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson pair up, while Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek are selected in midfield.

Further up the pitch, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma will look to support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he has options he can turn to, including Mark Noble and Issa Diop.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko