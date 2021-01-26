Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed that Jeremie Frimpong is holding talks with a club as he bids to seal an exit from Celtic Park.

Frimpong has been linked with leaving Celtic and the Scottish champions look prepared to grant his wish as they have given him permission to hold talks with an interested club.

Celtic boss Lennon told a press conference that Frimpong is abroad to speak to a club and “he made it clear he wanted to leave”.

It is unclear how much Celtic have been offered for the promising full-back, with Lennon saying: “We received a really robust offer for him, we are disappointed to lose him but that’s football.”

Celtic moved to snap up Frimpong from Manchester City in 2019 and he quickly started to show his potential at the club.

The 20-year-old has been handed regular game time by Lennon so far this season, turning out in 22 Scottish Premiership matches and eight times on the continental stage.

Frimpong has a contract with Celtic which still has another two and a half years left to run.

It remains to be seen where Frimpong’s destination is and who Celtic turn to in order to replace the Dutchman; he has been linked with Italian giants Roma.