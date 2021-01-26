Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says he is in the dark over suggestions that his player Rodrigo spat into the face of Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Bielsa’s side grabbed a 2-1 win away at Newcastle thanks to goals from Raphinha and Jack Harrison to pile further misery on the under-pressure Magpies.

However, attention was quickly switched away from the result and to an incident in which it appeared that Rodrigo spat into the face of Newcastle defender Schar.

Rodrigo looks like he’s spit in the face of Fabian Schar here in the midst of a global pandemic. And don’t get me started on his dive to the ground at the end. Needs looking into and clarifying of what happened. #nufc #lufc pic.twitter.com/HQFyWPJTZF — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) January 26, 2021

Bielsa was asked about the incident post match and replied: “I don’t know anything about this.”

Newcastle manager Bruce also insists he has not seen the incident and said: “I can’t comment. I haven’t seen that at all.”

It remains to be seen if an investigation will be opened into the incident at St James’ Park and there could be extra focus on the alleged violation due to the current landscape.

Rodrigo and Schar both completed the full 90 minutes of the Premier League encounter.

The victory moves Leeds on to 26 points in the Premier League standings and a huge 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Newcastle meanwhile remain on 19 points and sit in 16th spot in the standings.