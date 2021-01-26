Newcastle United are keen on roping in Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, who is wanted by West Ham United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is heavily linked with leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes, who coached Lingard during his stint in Manchester, is keen reuniting with him at the London Stadium before the current transfer window slams shut on Monday.

Manchester United are claimed to be open to letting the player move on this month on a loan deal and West Ham are favourites to land him.

But the capital club will have to ward off interest from domestic quarters with Newcastle also keen on luring Lingard away with less than a week left in the winter window.

The Magpies are currently struggling in the Premier League and boss Steve Bruce is keen on adding more firepower to his attacking department in a bid to ensure his team do not slip down to the Championship.

And Bruce has zeroed in on Lingard as a potential loan signing in the ongoing window, but are yet to make any concrete move for him.

However, West Ham remain frontrunners for the midfielder’s signature but it is understood that it is up to the Red Devils star to choose where he plays for the remainder of the season.