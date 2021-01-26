Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is set to join Greek top flight club PAOK Thessaloniki on loan.

The Ghana international has been with the Stamford Bridge outfit since returning from a season-long loan at Spanish club Mallorca in the summer.

Excluded from Chelsea’s senior squad, Rahman has made three Premier League 2 appearances for their Under-23s side so far this season.

Having spent the first half of the season with the Blues youth squad, the 26-year-old is now set to move away from the club on a loan deal.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, Rahman is set to put pen to paper on a temporary contract with PAOK Salonika.

The Greek top flight club have been on the lookout for a new left-back following the sale of Dimitris Giannoulis.

PAOK parted ways with the Greece international to Championship club Norwich City on an initial loan deal last week.

The northern Greek club have now identified Rahman as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Giannoulis.