Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is tipped to have a good relationship with incoming Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who was interested in the player while at Paris Saint-Germain.

German tactician Tuchel is expected to fly into London and take charge as the manager of Premier League giants Chelsea today, replacing Frank Lampard.

The Blues, who are claimed to be handing the former PSG boss an initial 18-month contract, are hoping to have him on the touchline for their game against Wolves on Wednesday.

Tuchel could watch Chelsea’s training this afternoon, where he will meet countrymen Rudiger, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has been tipped to form a good relationship with Rudiger in particular, as he was interested in taking the defender to PSG during his time in France, according to German daily Bild.

Tuchel has held positive talks with the Germany international, who has managed just four league appearances under Lampard so far this season.

With Rudiger not favoured by Lampard, there had been suggestions that the centre-back could move away from Stamford Bridge during the ongoing transfer window.

However, the 27-year-old has been determined to stay at Chelsea at least until the end of the season and Tuchel’s arrival is only likely to strengthen the stance.