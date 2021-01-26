Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed that he and his team-mates went into the game against Newcastle United on Tuesday with a lot of fire, countering the threat well to come away with all three points.

It was Leeds United’s second successive win against the Magpies this season after the first one in December ended in a 5-2 win for the visitors on Tuesday night; they won 2-1 at St James’ Park.

The Manchester City loanee, who contributed with the winner after Miguel Almiron had equalised in the 57th minute, said that they always expected a tough fight from Steve Bruce’s side.

Following the postponement of their last match against Southampton, Harrison revealed that they had been preparing all week for the game and headed out on to the pitch with a lot of fire, as was expectation is from their manager.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge”, Harrison told BT Sport after the game.

“We’d been preparing all week for this and we had to come out strong which we did.

“The manager talks about having personality and character and we went into this game with a lot of fire.

“Newcastle can give you problems up front but we did well to come away with all three points.

“We’ll keep our heads down and keep working hard game by game.”

Following the win,the Peacocks are placed 12th in the league table, while Newcastle have now gone eleven games without a win, putting pressure on their manager.