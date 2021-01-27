Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has claimed that Eric Garcia is prepared to forego his salary for the season in order to push his way out of Manchester City to join the Catalan giants before next week’s transfer deadline.

Garcia will be out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season and has been wanting to leave the club since last summer.

He wants to return to his former club Barcelona and the Catalan giants are almost certain to sign the Spaniard at the end of the campaign when he will be available on a free transfer.

Barcelona want to sign him this month, but with no president in place, the club need their presidential candidates to agree to the club making a move for Garcia.

While that has not happened, the coaching staff have continued to lobby to get their hands on the defender before next week’s transfer deadline.

And Font, one of the favourites to become the next Barcelona president on 7th March, claimed that the player is willing to give up on his salary for this season in order to join the club this month and stressed the club can therefore manage to provide Ronald Koeman with him.

He was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport: “Eric Garcia is willing to make an effort and not take his salary for the [rest of the] season.

“The steps we have made allow us to understand the incorporation of Eric Garcia is possible now, the club can manage it financially.

“Ronald Koeman and our sports structure consider his signing essential to aspire to all the trophies this year. From here we ask that the management board make the decision to sign Eric this week.

“Why don’t we bring him in? If he is willing not to charge this season. City accepts €3m more variables. The impact on Barca’s accounts would only be €230,000 of amortisation.

“How do we motivate Koeman if the only request he has we are denying.”

Barcelona are battling financial trouble at the moment and are not in a position to spend any significant transfer fee amidst mounting debt that has crippled their finances.