Chelsea star Baba Rahman is edging closer to a loan move to PAOK Salonika, but discussions over the inclusion of an option to buy in the deal are delaying the transfer, according to The Athletic.

The Ghana international joined Chelsea from German club Augsburg for around £23m in 2015 and has been on the books of the Premier League side for almost six years.

However, Rahman, who is contracted to the Blues until 2022, does not have a place in the Stamford Bridge outfit’s plans for the future and is free to leave the club.

Now the left-back is said to be close to moving away from London, with Greek club PAOK interested in acquiring his services on a temporary basis.

The Greek top flight side are edging closer to reaching an agreement with the English giants over a loan deal for the Ghanian defender.

However, discussions over the inclusion of an option to buy in the deal are said to be delaying Rahman’s transfer to PAOK.

Chelsea and PAOK are locked in talks over the possibility of a purchase clause that would give the player’s suitors the option to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season.

With the transfer window slamming shut on Monday, Rahman will be hoping that the two clubs can reach an agreement soon.